$8m boom for health care service ... and there's room to grow, too

A new, multi-million dollar health facility for one of the biggest communities in Cabonne will begin to come to life in early 2024.
Construction works will soon commence on the new Canowindra HealthOne facility, which is expected to improve the community's access to essential care.
Final planning stages are underway for the facility which will bring a range of health care services together in one location. Those services are expected to include local General Practitioners (GPs) and community healthcare services, adding to an improved palliative care space completed in 2023.
An additional $2.3 million was allocated for the project in the 2023-24 NSW Budget, bringing the total investment to $8.3 million.
The new facility will be on the existing hospital site, which turned 100 in 2022, off Browns Avenue with the view of creating a more "seamless experience" as people move between hospital, primary care, and community settings, regional health minister Ryan Park said.
"Importantly, the new facility will also have scope for expansion," Mr Park said.
"Which will create attractive opportunities for health professionals and help to maintain high-quality, sustainable health services for the community."
Jeff Morrissey, Western NSW Local Health District Director of Corporate Services, said the district's project team has commenced preparations for early works to begin on the site.
He said the community can expect to see the HealthOne progress quickly as the final planning and design stages wrap up.
Mr Morrissey said work will begin early next year to remove the existing site dwellings and prepare for construction of the new HealthOne facility.
Matt McGrath, Canowindra Health Service manager, said the HealthOne redevelopment will further improve health services in Canowindra, following the complete refurbishment of the hospital's palliative care space, which was completed in August.
"The refurbished palliative care space at the hospital is already helping to keep patients and families as comfortable as they can be while they receive care," Mr McGrath said.
"The new palliative care space helps create a more home-like environment and provides dignity, respect and a comforting experience for patients receiving end-of-life or palliative care, as well as their families and carers."
Member for Orange Phil Donato welcomed improved access to healthcare in Canowindra.
"Along with the local community, I welcome the commencement of this important new health facility," Mr Donato said.
"The synergy of multiple health services working from the one site will provide more of a seamless medical service for the community of Canowindra, with increased potential for improved healthcare delivery and outcomes."
