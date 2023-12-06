Central Western Daily
Thursday, 7 December 2023
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Repeat offender nabbed after driving at night with only fog lights on

By Staff Reporters
December 7 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An unlicensed driver attracted police attention in Orange when she drove at night with only her fog lights on.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.