Welcome to summer and our first heatwave

Just five days into summer and the Bureau of Meterology have declared the first heatwave of the season.
A low-intensity heatwave has spread across the majority of NSW, including the Orange region.
Orange residents can expect temperatures to reach a top of 29 degrees on Tuesday, 32 on Wednesday and Thursday and 33 on Friday and Saturday. Orange will the coolest in the region.
Bathurst temperatures are expected to reach between 32 degrees and 36 degrees in the same date range. Dubbo will be sweltering through temperatures between 37 and 42.
Western NSW and other pockets of the state will be enduring a severe heatwave with the mercury set to reach over 40 in some areas.
The Bureau advises people to seek a cool place such as home, a library, community centre or shopping centre.
An update on the heatwave from the bureau of meteorology is expected on Tuesday afternoon.
