All lanes now open on Great Western Highway follow small building fire

Live Traffic NSW have reported all lanes on the Great Western Highway are now open following a small building fire.
The incident was at the Great Western Highway and Jenolan Caves Road intersection and impacted traffic for about two hours on Monday afternoon.
Earlier
A small building fire near the Great Western Highway and Jenolan Caves Road intersection has impacted traffic on Monday afternoon.
A shed fire was put out by the Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue NSW at the Hartley address.
A Colourbond shed near the highway went up in flames before 2pm on Monday. When crews arrived on the scene a small grass fire had also caught.
The fire was put out just before 3pm. As of 3.10pm crews were still on the scene monitoring for flare ups and spot fires according to a Rural Fire Service spokesperson.
There is no threat to property at time of publishing.
Traffic is still impacted in both directions. Live Traffic is advising drivers to exercise caution and reduce speed.
At 3pm
A small building is on fire near the Great Western Highway at Jenolan Caves Road.
The incident is reported to have started at 2.34pm by Traffic NSW. There are currently emergency services and Transport for NSW on the scene.
Traffic NSW have requested drivers exercise caution and reduce speed. The traffic is affected in both directions.
