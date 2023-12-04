Storms put dent in harvest ... but very cherry Christmas still on track

Successive storms have landed a blow to regional cherry farmers, but plentiful supply is still predicted in time for Christmas.
About 40 per cent of some varieties were wiped out at crops outside Orange in recent weeks.
Farmer Guy Gaeta said he remains optimistic.
"It is damaging, but I've seen worse," he told the Central Western Daily on Monday.
"I've been growing cherries for 20 years and you can't go buying a new car before they're picked. That's just the way it is.
"I'm sure there'll be still plenty of cherries in the market for Christmas. There'll be big cherries for Christmas.
"If we can have 10 days of fine weather, it'll be really great but we can't control mother nature.
More than a dozen cherry orchids are located in the Orange region, with most south-west of town towards the base of Mount Canobolas.
Earlier this year Paula Charnock of Hillside Harvest told the CWD a post-COVID struggle finding workers to harvest crops has eased.
"There's lots of backpackers around at the moment. I'm getting lots of calls every day from people ... So I don't think that we should have the issues this year of being unable to find staff," she said.
