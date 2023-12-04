'Good shock' after schoolboys stars receive Australian call-up

When the Australian Cavaliers take the field at the Global Youth Rugby Sevens tournament there's a chance more than 70 per cent of the team will be made up of players from the Central West.
Sam Fabar (Kinross Wolaroi School), Angus Tremain (St Stanislaus' College), Riley Whitfield (St Stanislaus' College), Cooper Watters (St Stanislaus' College) and Oli Chandler-Sullivan (Barker College Sydney/formerly Kinross) have all been named in the Cavaliers squad.
The Global Youth Sevens is a two-legged tournament featuring the best under 18 talent in the world and will be held on the Gold Coast (December 9-10) and in Auckland (December 15-17).
Tremain said the call up, which is based on club and representative form, was unexpected.
"I wasn't really expecting it but it was a good shock though," he said.
"I'm excited to play world class players and world class teams. I can't wait to get around it especially with a bunch of boys we haven't really met before and from different countries.
"We might get to play the Australia A sides, they are just ranked above us so hopefully we can play them. It would be good to beat those guys."
Fabar had just finished a stint with NSW Pasifika Barbarians and thought his long rugby year was complete before receiving the call up.
He said sevens presented a different challenge to the 15 a side game and was looking forward to testing himself against the best under 18s players in the world.
"It will be a good experience and a good chance to play with and against some world class players," he said.
"The speed is the main difference, you have got to be fit for it. It's a lot faster."
In addition to the Gold Coast and Auckland meets, Watters and Chandler-Sullivan will play for Cavaliers in an under 19s tournament in Dubai.
