Central Western Daily
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Our People

'Good shock' after schoolboys stars receive Australian call-up

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated December 5 2023 - 8:33am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When the Australian Cavaliers take the field at the Global Youth Rugby Sevens tournament there's a chance more than 70 per cent of the team will be made up of players from the Central West.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.