MIND YOUR BUSINESS| New shop owner returns to his roots, coffee expansion

A new business has opened in the Orange City Centre.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Matt Draper opened East Coast Supplements in the centre on Saturday, December 2.
"I used to work in a store in Orange, it was under another name," Mr Draper said.
He said he worked at the Orange business for about four years then moved to Cessnock where he worked for East Coast supplements.
"I've now brought back East Coast to Orange and opened my own store here," Mr Draper said.
"I've been in industry for about four years, I've been in the fitness industry for about 10.
"The reason I bought it back is there's a market here for it.
"I work with most of the gyms in town as well. Fitness is really big here, you've got your powerlifting gyms, you've got your normal training gyms and then you've got your CrossFit and that as well.
"I know a lot of people, I knew there was still a market back here for it so I wanted to come back to town and I'm also originally from here too."
Mr Draper said this is his first business but East Coast Supplements has been around since 2015.
"So we've got stores pretty much everywhere. Yeah, so I've got it in Cessnock, Newcastle, Raymond Terrace Mudgee, Dubbo and Tamworth," he said.
Compared to the previous supplement store there are a lot of new brands.
"So the majority of the stuff you need now is probably 90 per cent Australian brands as well and 10 per cent from overseas mostly, around the USA," he said.
"We also do a lot of like greens formulas and different sort of stuff like that, we also sell coffee and that too, so not just supplements.
Other products include protein powders, pre-workout, thermogenics, testosterone support, estrogen support, sleeping formulas, greens powders, coffee, snacks and drinks.
Orange-based Academy Coffee Roasters are expanding to Newcastle as part of a collaboration with the cafe Little Guys.
Academy Coffee Roasters owner Matt Swiatkiwsky is "stoked that one of Newy's top cafes" will be serving Academy coffee.
"We're thrilled that folks in Newy will now be able to get their mitts on an Academy coffee," Mr Swiatkiwsky said.
"This collaboration between Little Guys and Academy Coffee will bring our speciality coffee lovingly roasted in Orange to the state's second largest city.
"We're excited that our beans proudly roasted in the bush will be sipped and savoured by our northern neighbours."
He said Orange is already well known for its established food and wine culture and know Academy is hoping to lead coffee down that path.
"This is another great example of Orange's top-notch produce being sought after across Australia," he said.
Mr Swiatkiwsky said the new partners dropped in to Academy in Woodward Street to sample their brews first hand.
"They loved our beans and wanted their customers in Newcastle to taste them too," he said. We're stoked that one of newys top cafes will be slighting academy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.