Diwali: A festival of lights, love and laughter in Orange

The Diwali celebration in Orange has been deemed a resounding success by organiser Vijay Bohra.
The event took place at Towac Park Racecourse on November 18, showcasing traditional food, dress performances and dancing.
"This year's Diwali event emerged as a resounding success leaving the community bathed in the warm glow of unity and joy," Mr Bohra said.
"Towac Park came alive with vibrant decorations and the air was filled with the spirit of togetherness."
Community group Desi Aussies of Orange organised the event and invited everyone in the region. Mr Bohra was delighted by the commitment to inclusivity by attendees.
"People from diverse backgrounds joined hands to celebrate the Festival of Lights," he said.
"Traditional performances and cultural showcases added depth to the festivities, showcasing the richness of Indian heritage."
Diwali is a religious festival celebrated by Hinds, Sikhs and Jains. The holiday represents the "triumph of good over evil".
