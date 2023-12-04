Orange riders take out state races as crowds descend on velodrome

The Moulder Park velodrome was abuzz with excitement on the weekend as riders from across NSW descended on Orange.
The second day of the annual Central West Track Open on Sunday, December 3, following the opening races in Bathurst on Saturday.
The day began with junior categories before the adults got their chance to shine in the afternoon.
Central Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was on hand to snap the best action shots of both local and visiting cyclists.
Orange Cycle Club was well represented with some standout performers as follows.
Under 9s Heart Starter scratch race
Under 13s girls Heart Starter scratch race
Division one Heart Starter scratch race
Under 9s lap handicap
Under 13s one hap handicap
Under 15s men Keirin
Division three Keirin
Division two Keirin - Heat one
Division two Keirin - Heat two
Division one Keirin - Heat one
Under 9s graded scratch race
Under 13s girls mystery lapper
Under 9s elimination
Under 9s/11s scratch elimination
Under 13s girls elimination
Division 1 win and out
Under 15s men Hotel Canobolas wheelrace
Men Hotel Canobolas wheelrace
