Here's something you should never do around a vision impaired person

Joel Everett runs training courses in Orange through his business Ability Dreaming.
Through the business he uses his own experiences to help businesses and employers understand what it's like for someone who is vision impaired and what they should do to make life easier.
Mr Everett grew up in Orange and has been vision impaired since birth and uses a white cane to navigate the streets and shops across the city.
We've asked him five questions about his experiences being visually impaired and what he wants people to know to make it smoother for him.
Have you had any incidents in public, whether it's people blocking your way?
"That's regular. I find particularly when you're in a shopping center or mall and people are just standing in the way talking.
"I don't say anything. I just use my cane in a good way. I just bang it on the ground a bit hoping that they'll move aside but I don't I don't I don't use it as a weapon or anything like that."
Have you heard of any other incidents in town with other people?
"I've actually come across a few things with my friend with his guide dog. He's he's had some very disturbing incidences.
"I myself, I haven't which, I'm fortunate about but it's a shouldn't happen at all. It's the 21st century.
"He elaborated on one of those instances, "an individual has gone into into Pizza Hut and the person at the counter has actually asked them to leave because of they don't allow dogs in their restaurant. Then they had to organise to alienate a person into a different area of the shop so the guide dog wasn't anywhere near other patrons.
"You cannot refuse a person with a guide dog. This was a while back now say a while back, but apparently this gentleman was like the president or the chairman of guide dogs and he actually had a guide dog and a taxi refused to take him because he had an guide dog. It's the law, you're not allowed to refuse a guide dog into any premises or any, or any vehicle."
What is the main issue that you think needs correcting in the orange community in regards to visually impaired people?
"I think a lot of understanding and empathy. So, for instance, treating a sight impaired person just like everyone else. Ask questions, ask are you are you are you okay, Am I able to help you across the road?
If a sight impaired person accepts the offer to be assisted make sure that you hold their arm and guide them across because you're going to be their eyes."
What do you want people to know?
"Have a bit of empathy and and just treat them normally. They don't need to feel boxed in or anything like that. Just be aware that they don't have any sight but ask some questions."
When it comes to guide dogs he asked people to "be aware because that dog is working and to move to the opposite side so they can continue on and don't pat them."
What do you want businesses to change to increase accessibility for visually impaired people?
"This will depend on the individual, the individual business too. I find you go into some businesses and there can be a lot of things in there. Like a lot of items in their business and it's hard to maneuver around. But then you can go into some businesses and it's quite accessible.
"I'd say that to allow enough space to be able to go into their premises and be able to move around. I'm obviously saying this from a sight impaired perspective, but it could also go for any person with a disability like that requires assistance, like mobility aids, for instance.
"If the more space that they have to be able to move around easier so there's no trip hazards, no bumping into tables and things like that. And that's something that I do find myself, I can be bumping into tables and chairs if they aren't in properly.
"From my perspective I find it easier with tactiles so if you are going into a shop or going out of a shop you've got tactiles. From my perspective I know the tactiles meant that's the end of the shop so I'm outside of the shop now.
He said malls "are another beast in itself. I find getting on and off escalators very difficult, I feel very unbalanced on them or say they are broken down I feel like I'm walking backwards, little things like that. A lot of times I find it difficult to know which one goes down or goes up and also once I'm on how to get off. I was shown but I still find it very daunting at times and I know I need to use it, I don't want to not use it."
