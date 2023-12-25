'Booming' villages delaying aged care entry while boosting health

Compared to the aged care alternative, Marc Fife couldn't agree more when it comes to retirement villages being the all-round better health option for elderly residents.
Sitting in Ploughmans Lane, Orange's Oak Tree Retirement Village currently houses 128 people, ages of residents ranging anywhere from their 60s to 90s.
With a waiting list of 40-odd people - and his phone constantly ringing off the hook - manager of the complex, Mr Fife says it's "a much nicer environment" compared to aged care.
And he gets to see all of the benefits, firsthand.
"If you're staying socially and physically active then it helps the mental side of things and vice versa, because you can't have one without the other," he said.
"It's human nature to connect and it's why we exploded during COVID and filled up very quickly.
"A lot of elderly people, who were living on their own, wanted that companionship and it's just been booming ever since."
A new report released by the Retirement Living Council (RLC) titled Better Housing for Better Health found delaying peoples' entry into aged care facilities carries significant advantages.
Saving taxpayers roughly $945 million per year, data also showed those living in retirement communities have lower levels of depression and loneliness, including a five-fold higher rate of being socially active.
Equipped with a bowling green, hairdressing salon, access to a full kitchen, craft room, and billiard table, Mr Fife says perks at the Orange complex also include weekly coffee van visits and bus trips in and out of the CBD.
"A lot [of residents] still drive but some don't, so they'll go into town to do their shopping or have coffee catch-ups with friends and family for that social outlet," he said.
"They're just really happy residents and I've met some of the most interesting characters in the past three-and-a-half years. Hearing their stories is one of the most enjoyable parts of my job.
"It's about the history that they bring with them as well; and it's great history that you just don't want to lose."
Mr Fife says of the nearly 130 residents, 90-odd of them are single or widowed women who've been able to connect with new neighbours - people they now consider dear friends.
Two residents have even found a new love and companionship between them, the manager said, with the elderly pair currently on an overseas cruise together.
Perhaps proof of joy in action, executive director with RLC, Daniel Gannon says the latest data also gives evidence-based answers for a maturing nation.
"For the first time, this report shows how our sector has actual solutions to Australia's two biggest worrying trends [which are] our housing crisis and our rapidly ageing population," he said.
"People who live in retirement communities are less lonely and less depressed than older [people] who live independently, because [these villages] encourage physical well-being and social interaction, which all translates to economic benefits for governments."
The research found those in retirement villages are 15 per cent more physically active, twice as likely to see relatives and friends, and "happier" by 41 per cent in terms of mental health.
Squashing extra healthcare costs also made the list, with 20 per cent of residents less likely to require hospitalisation after nine months, including the housing shortage being reduced by 18 per cent.
"A lot of people who've entered aged care have had their health go downhill quite quickly afterwards, so there's definitely a link there in terms of being mentally fit," Mr Fife said.
"Residents out here all get out and communicate with one another, they play cards and get together for different events and social clubs, it's all about companionship.
"We're expanding rapidly and without a doubt it impacts the mindset without that connection, so you want people to live in that home-setting for as long as they can."
The RLC notes two million Australians, currently aged over 75, is a cohort expected to increase by 70 per cent to 3.4 million by 2040.
Along with the housing supply shortage, this population shift is said to have key socio-economic impacts on the country.
This pressure is set to rise on an already struggling residential aged care sector.
"Retirement villages across Australia are already saving the government a billion dollars a year by delaying residents' entry into aged care, and quite simply, we need more of them," Mr Gannon said.
"Better housing that enables better health outcomes for ageing Australians is imperative, and the bonus is that it's good for governments too.
"Age-friendly housing can reduce interactions between older Australians, GPs and hospitals, which releases capacity back into health systems for those who need it most, when they need it most."
