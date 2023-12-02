Oh no ... that elf on the shelf is back

What have we started?
Our family loves Christmas. Lights go up, inside and outside the house. Inflatable Santas take pride of place in the front garden. Our Christmas tree was up in the middle of November (yep, we're one of those families).
But there's one aspect of Christmas that's all-consuming, and I'm still not convinced I'm on board.
Elf on the Shelf. What have we started.
We're three days into December and so far we've stuffed 'Elphaba' - that's its name, but it might be a mouthful given our three-year-old just calls it Alphabet - into a toilet roll in the bathroom.
And then, after forgetting about the elf all together on day two, the magical, miniature man in red had to be content with a place on one of our bedside tables.
Less-than-inspiring, I know. But at 3am and in the dark, that had to do. On the plus side, it took the kids a good 20 minutes to discover Elphaba's location. Chalk that one up as a win for the adults.
This morning, the kids are waking to find the mischievous elf has commandeered a pen and drawn all over our bananas. What a cheeky little bugger.
Only 21 more nights (locations, activities) to go. What have we started?
If you didn't know by now, Elf on the Shelf is a real monster. It's popularity has exploded in the last half-decade, or so.
You can google 'easy ideas for elf on the shelf' and the list of pages/inspiration is staggering. There are dedicated Facebook pages and groups too. This Christmas sideshow has taken on a life of its own.
Elves hanging from walls. Some of the elves call in the reinforcements and barbie gets caught up in this drama (allegedly) too. While others end up using food as props and can make a real mess. Someone get Gordon Ramsey on the phone - surely this is a real kitchen nightmare.
Simply, people take their Elf on the Shelf very seriously. It's as impressive as it is daunting.
I thought being festive meant watching National Lampoons Christmas Vacation and laughing at Cousin Eddie.
But planning and executing a precise Elf on the Shelf photo shoot and then posting it to social media for 24 straight nights is an extra level of festive that I just didn't know existed.
I don't know if I'll ever get there either. Am I now a Grinch? I'm going to say semi-confidently I am not. I'll remain defiant while ever I have Feliz Navidad as No.3 on my Spotify wrapped.
Still ... what have we started.
Nick McGrath, editor
