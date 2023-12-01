Plans to convert former gym building into church revealed

Plans to convert a former Orange gym building into a church have been revealed.
The Integra site at 17 Ralston Drive is earmarked for repurposing by Colour City Church, which is looking to move out of its current home within the industrial estate on Little Brunswick Street.
A service hall, youth room, kids gym, offices, "crying room" and other facilities feature in the plans lodged with Orange City Council.
Weekly services will host up to 160 people. Weddings, funerals, youth groups, and other events will also be held at the North Orange site.
Limited architectural changes are planned. Sound insulation will be installed to minimise impact of neighbours.
"The architectural style and stand-alone nature of the premises is somewhat characteristic of a modern church building and allows it to be easily read or recognised as a place of public worship," the development application says.
The Integra gym building was listed for sale in July, 2022 with an asking price of $2.85 million plus GST.
Design plans are on public display for comment until be on public display until December 13, 2023. Councillors will then vote to approve or knock-back the proposal.
