Is this the best mullet you've ever seen? What about on a seven-year-old?

Wagga's Summernats mullet champion has his seven-year-old sights on a world title this weekend.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Hux Battenally, who is still riding high from taking out the Best Junior Mullet title at the age of six at Summernats in January, heads to the Hunter Valley as a Mulletfest finalist.
The competitive grand final brings the best of business at the front, party at the back from nine heats throughout the year to crowning glory at Kurri Kurri on Saturday.
Young Hux has his eyes firmly on the prize, with high hoped to take out the tournament and raise money for those suffering from cancer.
The journey has been a long one not just for Hux but also his barber Jason Lagaali, who has been trimming Hux's hair for the competition and put the finishing touches on his mane on Thursday.
"It's good for these young kids that have got mullets walking around the streets, Hux has inspired a lot of kids to keep growing their mullets," Mr Lagaali said.
Hux has been grateful to Mr Lagaali, who he really loves, and believes the trim would help him win the championship.
In the end it's all for a good cause with the money being raised for charity for the Mark Hughes Foundation for brain cancer victims.
The cause hits close for the Battenally family - mum Emma and dad Sam - as Hux's sister has a close friend who was diagnosed with cancer at the age of nine.
Already Mr Lagaali has noticed a number of younger kids coming to his barber shop to get their mullets done.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.