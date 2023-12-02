Secrets of small town 70s unearthed from hot water heater 'tomb'

A young John Farnham on the cover of TV Week, a brochure for Westinghouse electric ranges, and a copy of the Wellington Times from October 1, 1973 were just some of the items found in a time capsule buried in Stuart Town 50 years ago.
The time capsule was unearthed during a well-attended ceremony at the Stuart Town School of Arts Hall on Sunday, November 26.
One of the most interesting elements of the unearthed capsule was the array of letters inside.
Many of these were claimed by family members and friends, some of whom had travelled as far as Sydney and Queensland for the momentous occasion.
The association is trying to track down descendants to claim the remainder of the letters.
Richard Eade - who was the chairperson of the organising committee when the time capsule was buried in 1973 - said one letter caught his eye from Ricki Mills who he had worked with in 1973 at the local school.
"She said Stuart Town is a great place to live, and that her mum and dad own the shop, and she got married here and she had two kids," Mr Eade told the Daily Liberal.
"It was a lovely letter describing how it was so quiet and she would hear nature and the birds were singing and the cows were mooing. She said [her family] never had a lot of money but it didn't seem to matter, they had a good life."
Marcus Hanney, president of the Stuart Town Advancement Association and organiser of the time capsule event, said: "There were a lot of letters. People back then left letters for their children or next of kin or descendants. A lot of it was collected on the day which was good."
Mr Hanney said he was "amazed" at how many people turned up for the event in the small central west town.
"Even though we're small in numbers now, there are still a lot of people who have a strong connection to the town. When we opened the doors we didn't know how many would show up, we were really surprised - it's the most people we've had in that hall for quite a while," Mr Hanney said.
Ray Pulbrook and Mr Eade had dug the capsule from the ground earlier in November, and it had been stored in a safe place ready for the opening.
The time capsule had been buried behind the Anzac memorial gates in the reserve in Stuart Town.
Back in 1973, the burying team had dug a hole, concreted the bottom and sides of it "like a tomb", according to Mr Hanney, put the capsule into an old water heater and laid this down in the tomb before putting a concrete slab on the top.
"It was an old water heater, and they'd encased it in fibreglass. We had to get out the angle grinder and chop the top off," Mr Hanney said.
"There was a little crack on the bottom which caused the water to seep in ... Because the water heater was pretty heavy, [we think] they've dropped it and it was cracked when it went inside the tomb."
None of the items inside were destroyed, though some were water damaged.
These include newspapers of the day including the Sun-Herald and the Wellington Times, as well as the numerous letters and advertising brochures.
"They were wet, because the weather had seeped in, but they had dried out pretty well. They were preserved, they weren't destroyed," Mr Hanney said.
The first letter they pulled out of the capsule was pulled trough the first little hole they made in the fibreglass casing.
"We opened it to see the condition of the letter. It was a a general story to say this is what we are doing in 1973, we lived in the area, just explaining what it was like in Stuart Town in the years ago," Mr Hanney said.
The letters were mostly from adults, as well as a few school children, and there were also some school books in the capsule.
It had been was sealed by Sir Robert Askin, the 32nd premier of NSW.
"[Mr Askin] went to school in Stuart Town and he was back in the area and it marked his visit," Mr Hanney said.
The association is considering building a time capsule of their own to be opened in another 50 years. They would put it in a display cabinet they plan to build for the School of Arts, to house keepsakes from the original time capsule as well as other memorabilia being stored in the hall.
