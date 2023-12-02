Central Western Daily
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Home/Community

Companionship and camaraderie, canines help veterans adjust to civvy life

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
December 2 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Veterans Jim Crosbie and Kate Ponto are part a growing community of self-trained assistance dog handlers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.