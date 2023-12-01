Camry crashes into home, driver allegedly found with gun and drugs

The driver of a Camry who lost control of his car while speeding through a small town in the Central West, crashing into a home, has been slapped with a string of charges.
A 35-year-old man has been charged with being involved in a police pursuit and driving dangerously, along with six other charges, after also being found in possession of a gun and drugs.
It was at 12.20pm on Thursday when police were patrolling in Wellington and noticed a Toyota Camry allegedly travelling at an excessive speed on Thornton Street, on the western side of town.
Police attempted to stop the Toyota, and when the driver failed to do so a pursuit was initiated.
A short time later, the vehicle left the roadway before crashing through a fence and into a home.
The driver attempted to flee on foot before he was arrested. The man was uninjured and taken to Dubbo Police Station.
No occupants of the home were injured.
During a search of the vehicle, officers allegedly located an unauthorised pistol and prohibited drugs.
The 35-year-old man was charged with:
The man was refused bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Friday.
