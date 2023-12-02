Another Forbes talent heads to Group 10 club

S Pat's recently made one of the biggest moves of the Peter McDonald Premiership off-season where they signed Mitch Andrews but the club isn't done bringing Forbes talent into their squad for 2024.
The Saints will welcome Magpies first grade player Ray Towney into the team after he made the move to Bathurst for work and looked for a new home to continue his football.
The former Western Rams junior representative player is likely to form an exciting combination with Jackson Brien in the Saints centres for next year's PMP bid.
St Pat's under 18s coach Kurt Hancock had the opportunity to work with Towney in the Western Rams program and had a hand in getting the Forbes player to join the Bathurst club.
Towney said it feels exciting to change things up and make a new start.
"I moved over for work, and my partner's over here, and I'm still really into my footy so I wanted to keep playing somewhere," he said.
"I've been at Forbes for the last four years, and I'm originally from Condobolin. I'm really enjoying things with St Pat's so far and everyone's been lovely.
"I'm pretty happy to play wherever needed but I'm looking at playing in the centres."
Towney forged a regular first grade starting spot in the centres with the Magpies during a challenging season for the club.
Prior to that he'd worked his way up through the grades with Forbes and played his junior footy with Red Bend, where he earned his way into a Western Rams 16s spot.
New Saints first grade coach Chris Osborne is excited to see what Towney can bring to the table.
"I know he played a bit of first grade with Forbes last year, and he's come on high recommendation from Kurt Hancock so it'll be exciting to see what he's able to do," he said.
"Kurt's a great coach and he's brilliant with that age group. You just have to look at some of the kids he's brought through the Western Rams program. Ray's one of those kids who played under him.
"Hopefully we're able to get the most out of him."
The other significant signing of late for the Saints has been the return of Hudson White to the club.
White jumped across to the Panthers for the 2022 season but makes his return to the blue and white for next year's campaign.
"He went across to play with the Betts boys [Jake and Jed] and they're great blokes," Osborne said.
"He's a Pat's junior and played for a lot of years with us so it's great to have him home."
He'll jump straight into the starting hooker role after the club's regular number nine and former player of the year award winner, Hayden Bolam, continues his recover from an ACL injury.
Bolam picked up the injury in a July derby clash with the Bathurst Panthers at Carrington Park.
St Pat's will be having a pre-season meet up and training run at Jack Arrow Sporting Complex this Saturday at 7.30am.
