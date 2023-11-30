Aggressive drunk capsicum sprayed three times after being told to leave

SMASHING a woman's window and yelling "I'm coming for you" has landed a 28-year-old with a lengthy court order.
Caleb John Phillip Anthony Moore, 28, of Commonwealth Street, West Bathurst was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on November 22, 2023 to an 18 month community correction order (CCO).
Moore had entered pleas of guilty on an earlier occasion to a charge of intimidation, damaging property and resisting police.
Court documents state Moore had been drinking at a hotel in Bathurst during the night of November 2, when he tried calling the victim.
It was about 9pm that night when the woman became aware that Moore was on his way to her home.
Fearing for her safety, the victim called police and a witness, who arrived about 9.25pm.
Moore smashed a garage window in an effort to get inside the home, despite being told repeatedly by the witness to leave.
Then, both Moore and the witness got into a fight in the middle of the street as police arrived.
An "aggressive" Moore was sprayed in the eyes with capsicum spray three separate times after he continued trying to fight.
He was taken to the ground, where he struggled against police, before he was forced into the back of a police vehicle.
"I'm coming for you [victim's name]," Moore said.
He was then taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he was refused an interview with police due to his aggressive behaviour.
Moore's solicitor Shane Cunningham told the court his client was at the pub catching up with friends when he became aware of a situation involving the victim.
"He tried to call her and when he couldn't get a hold of her, he walked to the premises," Mr Cunningham said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said of all of Moore's charges, the intimidation was the "highest degree of concern".
"I accept all of your problems were bubbling up, but she didn't deserve your behaviour," Ms Ellis said.
As a condition of Moore's CCO, he cannot have alcohol for three months, use any drugs that aren't prescribed by a doctor and complete 80 hours of unpaid community service work.
He was also fined $1200.
