Eleven of the most influential and iconic figures we said goodbye to in 2023

Throughout 2023, the community of Orange and surrounding towns lost many a beloved figure.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
From sporting legends to unforgettable icons of business, there were arguably too many to count.
Still, we have tried our best to narrow down a list of people whose lasting impact won't just be felt around friends and family, but in the communities they called home.
Below are 11 great individuals who died during 2023 and whose memory will live on forever.
Having suffered a brain injury during birth, doctors didn't think Mr Powell would ever walk or talk.
But he beat the odds.
"For someone who was perceived to be handicapped, John was extraordinary," his sister, Patricia Powell recalled.
"With the lot he was handed, he made more out of life than a lot of people do."
A die-hard St George Illawarra Dragons supporter, Mr Powell's love of rugby league crossed paths with Orange CYMS, for whom he served as a committee member, club strapper and masseuse and was awarded life membership for his years of hard work and dedication.
For more than a decade the hawkish resident was one of a small handful to routinely sit in on bi-weekly council meetings. He pushed for outcomes he believed would best serve all members of the community.
Young was also an active member of Environmentally Concerned Citizens of Orange (ECCO) and the Orange Residents and Ratepayers Association (ORRA).
ECCO founder and former councillor Neil Jones described Mr Young as someone who was "always challenging council to make sure they acted in the best interest of ratepayers and did things ethically."
A beloved vet and a family lawyer who always made sure to advocate for her clients.
The couple were due to celebrate their 54th wedding anniversary just three days prior to Mr Garvin's death.
The couple's daughter, Jenianne Hall, said her parents defined what love was.
"Dad and mum had a really strong relationship and good values," Mrs Hall said.
Four months after her husband's death, Mrs Garvin also passed away.
You can read their full stories here and here.
What more is there to say about the airlines legend that hasn't already been said?
More than a thousand people gathered at the public memorial to farewell the founder of Hazelton Airlines which later turned into Rex Airlines.
Known as an innovator in all walks of life, Mr Hazelton didn't just have a lasting impact on Orange, but across Australia.
"His legacy will live-on through his family, and the many legendary stories of his flying days," Orange MP Phil Donato said.
"He will be missed by all. "
Read his full story here and here.
The Orange Tenpin Bowl is one of the most iconic businesses around the Central West.
But Mr Belmonte will be remembered for more than just the end result of what he had built.
"Aldo would give him little jobs that needed to be done," his wife Marisa said.
"He's always been a family man. A strong, honourable and kind man."
A "loveable larrikin".
That's how the beloved pizzeria owner was described by his son Salvo Sciuto following his death in September.
While Mr Sciuto could often be found working 12 hours a day, six days a week, he never left his family wanting more.
"He never skimped on anything. He sacrificed a lot for us kids. His last words to me was to make sure my mum and kids were alright," Salvo said.
The netball community lost one of its most beloved figures this year.
Toot Keegan lit up any room she entered and a little over a month before her death, her name was permanently etched into the history books with a stand at the PCYC named in her honour.
"For decades and in multiple contexts she mentored countless young people, enhancing confidence, nurturing and supporting them," a family statement
"Toot dedicated innumerable hours to building a love of sport in others.
Be it as a businessman or a politician, John Davis always gave his all to better the community he called home.
From Macquarie pipeline, the PCYC or even the indoor pool, Mr Davis' fingerprints could be found on countless projects.
"He was like a second father to me," Orange City Council mayor Jason Hamling said.
"[John] was a committed family man. All his decision making was about putting Orange at the forefront."
Nobody loved the Orange CYMS Cricket Club more than John Covelli.
The legendary administrator's funeral was a sea of green and gold and a fitting send-off for someone who gave the sport so much of his time.
"Beyond a doubt the best, most devoted, most competent, honest committee member I've ever worked with," Mr Snowden said.
"I think you'll find all clubs and most cricketers doff their hat to Johnny for what he did to the game up here."
A former front-of-pack legend for the Molong Magpies Rugby Union Football Club, Mr Mulhall was remembered as a "tireless worker" for the club, well after his paddock days were over.
One post-rugby treasure he cherished was being on the gate; mainly "because he got to talk to everyone" on game days.
"He loved this community with all of his heart and Mike was happy to help anyone who needed it," his wife Mary Mulhall said.
"You only had to ask him once."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.