Cops nab alleged thief behind wild ram raid at service station

A man allegedly involved in two armed robberies at a service station and then bottle-o has been refused bail following a brief court appearance.
The man was one of two people charged by police following a Strike Force operation, named Officeblock, which was established to investigate the allegations.
In the first incident, police were called to a service station on Sydney Road about 2.30am on Friday, October 27, 2023, following reports of a break and enter.
Officers attached to Chifley Police District were told a white Toyota hatchback rammed the store front before two men - allegedly armed with knives and with their faces covered - stole cash and cigarettes before leaving in the vehicle.
The store attendant, a 57-year-old man, was not injured.
A crime scene was established, and an investigation commenced into the incident.
Police commenced an investigation into a second armed robbery at about 11.35pm on Monday, November 6 2023, at licenced premises on the Great Western Highway, Kelso.
Investigators were told a man - allegedly armed with knife - entered and demanded money before he fleeing the scene.
No one was injured.
Following inquiries, at about 12.35pm on Wednesday, November 29, a man and woman were arrested in William Street, Bathurst, and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Investigators executed three search warrants just after 4pm at homes in Bannerman Crescent and Cripps Place, along with a motel on Sydney Road, Kelso.
A 38-year-old man was charged with steal motor vehicle, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal, two counts of face blackened/disguised with intent commit indictable offence, robbery armed with offensive weapon, break and enter dwelling-house with intent, and break and enter house steal value.
The man appeared at Bathurst Local Court on Thursday, November 30 where he was formally refused bail to reappear at the same court on December 6, 2023.
A 32-year-old woman was charged with break and enter dwelling-house with intent, and break and enter house steal.
She was given conditional bail to appear at Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, December 20.
