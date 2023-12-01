'I had growths in my brain': State-of-the-art cancer treatment giving John fresh hope

John Adams was first diagnosed with stage four cancer in March 2021.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Chemotherapy followed but instead of getting better, things got worse.
The cancer had spread from the Blayney man's body up to his brain.
"That's life," Mr Adams said.
"You just take things as they come."
Another round of chemo followed and doctors were able to eliminate one of the growths completely and shrink another two.
Unfortunately for him, one of the spots was too close to an artery to treat and two new growths were detected.
"As I tell everyone, keep up the fight and fight as hard as you can," Mr Adams said.
What did work though, was a newly implemented oncology service at Orange Hospital that previously had only been available in metropolitan areas.
The Varian HyperArc treatment delivery system allows patients with selected small brain tumours to receive stereotactic radiosurgery treatment in their own community, rather than having to travel to major cities like Sydney.
Stereotactic radiosurgery uses high doses of radiation through targeted beams, destroying small tumours in the brain with a level of precision that spares the surrounding, healthy brain tissue from any significant dose of radiation.
Dr Patrick Horsley, WNSWLHD radiation oncologist, said the treatment improved patient comfort and could result in fewer side effects than conventional radiation therapy techniques.
"The sophistication of this technology allows us to deliver treatment in just one session and with no surgical incisions which, importantly, means our patients can begin recovery sooner," he said.
"Having this treatment available locally breaks down barriers like geographic isolation. It allows us to reach more patients across a broader area, which will help us significantly improve health outcomes across our District."
Mr Adams had his most recent MRI in October and was told the cancer "was shrinking".
"When they first diagnosed me, they gave me six months without treatment and a couple of years with treatment," he added.
"I've been going 32 months now, so I've been going pretty good. They keep telling me to keep up the attitude because the attitude is the thing that keeps you alive."
Mr Adams is one of nine patients that have received this treatment in either Orange or Dubbo and had nothing but praise for the medical professional who treated him.
"The service I found at Orange was fabulous," he said.
"The nurses and doctors all seemed to be doing their very best to keep me on the planet."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.