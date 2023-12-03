Suspicious behaviour leads to stolen goods being found hidden down pants

A man who was seen trying to avoid police in Orange has instead drawn their attention and landed himself in court.
Andrew Scott Gillon, of Glenroi, was seen by police walking through the car park of the Bathurst Road McDonald's at 6.40pm on September 17, 2023, but as soon as he noticed them he turned his face away and hid behind a tree.
The police kept their eye on him and watched as he tried to avoid them and kept his face hidden by the hood of his jumper.
According to documents supplied to the court, the 47-year-olds behaviour continued and he appeared to be moving things around in his pockets further raising police suspicions.
The police pulled in front of him at the intersection of Glenroi Avenue and Garden Street and asked what he was up to.
Gillon yelled at the police and continued walking and moved items from his pockets to his crotch area when the police yelled out for him to stop.
He was detained for a search and threw two needles, a cigarette lighter and papers onto the ground and again tried to walk away again.
However, Gillon was told several times he wasn't free to leave and was given instructions for the search.
He continually swore at police and yelled out but complied with the instructions to empty his pockets.
Gillon also removed a single Kawasaki motorbike key with a yellow plastic tag from his groin area.
He said he found it on the ground by a nearby tree.
No identifiable features were written on the tag of the key to indicate who it belonged to.
Gillon was not present in Orange Local Court when the case was raised on Thursday, November 23.
However, the single charge of having goods in custody suspected of being stolen was found proved.
Magistrate David Day said the search appeared to be carried out under reasonable suspicion of finding drugs.
"Instead they found a key," he said.
As well as finding the offence to be proved, Mr Day also reviewed Gillon's criminal history and said, "it's long, it's serious".
"His record affords him no leniency," he said.
Mr Day convicted Gillon and fined him $220.
