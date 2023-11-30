One-game wonders, internationals and bush legends: The 10 biggest CYMS signings

Orange CYMS have turned out to be one of the big movers this Peter McDonald Premiership off-season.
The club has recruited ex-NRL prop Jack Buchanan to coach the green and golds' first grade side in 2024, while former captain-coach Dan Mortimer has agreed to return to the fold as well.
While Buchanan's links with Queensland have netted CYMS dynamic forward Dylan Kelly - the brother of Jillaroos superstar Isabelle Kelly - to bolster the club even further ahead of next season.
They're three key signings as CYMS looks to put behind it one of the club's most disappointing seasons in over a decade.
But what are the club's biggest signings in the last decade? Look no further ...
'Big Bam' made an immediate and profound impact at CYMS. A huge presence in his one season in Orange, was an instrumental figure in the club's 2017 premiership win.
One of the best props to ever play in Group 10. Osborne was an uncompromising figure and his ability to monster his opponents for 80 minutes was unrivalled. Landed at CYMS in 2015 and helped the club to premiership that year.
Arrived at the time, 2014, as arguably the club's biggest signing since Mick Sullivan in late 2009. Injury hampered the livewire outside back though and CYMS missed the finals that year.
Made the jump across to his junior club from Hawks in 2015 and proved to be a pivotal figure at the club for a few seasons. Eventually broke through to be part of the club's 2017 grand final win.
Arguably the biggest signing at the club since Sullivan's arrival changed the fortunes of the club over a decade ago. Hard to argue had COVID not interrupted Mortimer's tenure in charge of the green and golds the club would have another trophy in the cabinet.
A real game-changer on the left edge for every club he played for, Trent Rose was one of the best backrowers to play in the Group. Won the Dave Scott medal as many of the match for CYMS in 2015 decider win.
The Frenchman! A real character, and a genuine handful on the field too. Hard to know how Sullivan and the rest of the CYMS boys communicated with Rom during his 2013 season in green and gold - the one interview he did with the CWD was via google translator.
The biggest one-game wonder in Group 10 history? All jokes aside, Sullivan coaxed his ex-teammate with a heap of NRL and rep footy experience out to Orange to help open the 2014 Group 10 season. It just so happened to be against Hawks. CYMS won.
An often maligned figure in rugby league circles, Grevsmuhl's potential remained largely untapped in Group 10 too. He could do anything, and when he flicked the switch he was a class above. First linked with CYMS in 2017 to play a pre-season knockout in West Wyalong before signing on to play the full 2018 campaign in Orange.
Linked with CYMS after Cowra opted not to play in Group 10's first grade competition in 2021 and had a huge impact, helping the club to the top of the ladder before COVID brought the year undone. Will coach the club in 2024.
Enjoyed multiple stints in green and gold but his 2016 campaign was one of the best. A real busy player, Marabe, an aspiring international player for PNG, helped CYMS to the decider that year and, out of nowhere, played in a white head gear for the grand final. One of the Group's great mysteries.
Also, we know there's 11 names on this list. Thanks for reading.
