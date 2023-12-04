Repeat offender nabbed behind the wheel at one of city's busiest intersections

A man who was caught driving with drugs in his system at one of the busiest intersections in north Orange has been convicted in court.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
James Lee Farrell, of Brilliant Street, Bathurst, was not present in Orange Local Court when he was sentenced on Thursday, November 23, for driving with methamphetamine in his system.
According to court documents, the 37-year-old was driving on Farrell Road and stopped near the intersection of Telopea Way for random testing at 6.55pm on May 2, 2023.
He produced a negative result to alcohol but returned a positive test to methamphetamine.
Farrell was then arrested for secondary testing and taken to Orange Police Station.
He was previously convicted in Bathurst Local Court for the same offence on October 12, 2022.
Magistrate David Day reviewed the court documents and decided he could sentence him in his absence.
"His driving record is not helpful," Mr Day said.
"His general record is not helpful."
Mr Day convicted Farrell, he also fined him $660 and disqualified his driver's licence for six months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.