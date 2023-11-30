Driver's nerves during drug test tips police off to hidden haul

A driver's nervous behaviour during a road-side drug test has landed her in court for drug possession.
Joanne Lee Tracey, of Douglas Place, Orange, was driving while her licence was disqualified when she was stopped for a roadside alcohol and drug test.
The 48-year-old appeared in Orange Local Court for sentencing on Thursday, November 23.
According to documents supplied in court, police were patrolling on Bathurst Road at 6.55pm on August 9, 2023 and saw Tracey driving past.
Tracey was asked to produce her driver's licence and said she was a disqualified driver.
She returned negative alcohol and drug results but she appeared nervous during the drug test and continued to place her hands in her pockets despite being told not to.
Due to suspicions about her nervousness police searched Tracey and her car and found three small bags of cannabis weighing 3.23 grams in the sunglasses holder.
When asked about it she said she bought the cannabis for $50 and she was holding it for another person.
A check revealed her licence was disqualified until January 13, 2024.
Solicitor Usman Naveed said Tracey works on a casual basis but effectively works five days a week cleaning homes in Orange, Blayney and Millthorpe so needs her car to get around.
Magistrate David Day said the driving was a repeated offence.
"Miss Tracey finds herself in a very difficult position," Mr Day said.
"Her driving record is not helpful."
However, he took into account her personal circumstances during sentencing.
Mr Day convicted Tracey for driving while her licence was disqualified and gave her an additional six-month driving disqualification.
He also convicted her without further penalty for the drug possession.
