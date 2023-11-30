Meet the record breaking Calare student who took on Australia's best ... and won

The term 'star in the making' gets thrown around a lot; but for ten-year-old girl Lara Hooper it feels like the only way to do her justice after the year she's just had.
The Calare Public School student broke record after record in the world of athletics during 2023 but despite setting the bar so high for herself, it's safe to say she left her best performances until last.
While competing at the NSW state PSSA championships, Lara recorded top ten finishes in everything from the 100 metre sprint to high jump.
Although she missed out on qualification for the School Sport Australia Track and Field Championships based on the individual performances, her collective showing impressed selectors and earn Lara a spot in the 'combination' event.
"They explained it to us like it was a mini heptathlon and they wanted Lara to come represent NSW," the young athlete's dad Mark Hooper proudly proclaimed.
And so, the pair travelled to Tasmania at the end of November where Lara was to test her talents in the 100m, 800m, long jump and shot put.
"You just hope your child participates to a level where they're at least middle of the pack," Mr Hooper added.
Things got off to a flying start, with Lara - donning her customary blue socks to show school pride - breaking the combination 100m record in her heat.
Competition proved tough though, as just minutes later, her freshly set record was broken in the event's second heat.
The Orange girl then set a meet record in the high jump and it looked like a medal was well within her grasp.
Then came her "Achilles' heel", the shot put.
Although she is certainly no slouch, Lara couldn't muster up a performance good enough to keep her in the top three and she dropped into fourth place with only the 800m left.
Needing nothing short of a great run, it turned out to be the "perfect" race.
Lara was second fastest across the line which garnered her enough points to finish as the overall silver medallist, behind only Victoria's Kiyara Munasinghe.
"Watching Lara running the 800 metres and knowing she's running herself into the medal, it's pretty emotional," her dad added.
"I was overwhelmed with pride and excitement."
But Lara's tournament wasn't over just yet.
A little over and hour after receiving her first medal of the event, she was part of the NSW gold medal winning medley relay team.
So what's next for the budding superstar.
Well, she's looking forward to the completion of the Orange Sporting Precinct and its athletics track so she can train for the biggest prize of them all.
"I want to run for Australia at the Olympics when they are held in Brisbane in 2032," Lara said.
She's certainly on her way to achieving that dream.
