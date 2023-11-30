Check out this 'GEM' helping 'students become much more considerate'

For some kids, school can be tough even at the best time of times.
Isolation, self-doubt and self-image issues are not out of the ordinary. They can creep up for everyone.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of social media have seemingly only amplified those hassles, too.
But a group of school kids in Orange is working towards a more balanced school life, navigating the above challenges with a focus on three things - gratitude, empathy and mindfulness.
Or, simply, 'GEM'.
Alongside the standard curriculum, students across Orange are learning mental health strategies via The Resilience project, which aims to equip them with a range of positive, evidence-based tactics to help them deal with adversity.
The Resilience Project teaches the importance of wellbeing as well as strategies to practice a 'GEM' philosophy.
In some lessons, students are encouraged to reflect on people they're grateful for in life and pen them a letter expressing their gratitude, while other lessons may ask students to identify phone applications that are 'helpful' or 'not helpful' to their wellness, and brainstorm why they may be detrimental to their health and well-being.
Students are then encouraged to build positive well-being habits with an individual journal detailing their weekly GEM activities and personal reflections and put these learnings into practice.
It's a great project to have in our school and we've learnt how important it is to communicate with your family and friends about how you are feeling.- Orange High School student Zac Howarth
Calare Public School teacher Mathew Sommerlad said 550 students at his school have been part of the program over the past three years.
He said resilience building is increasingly important for young people, more so now than ever.
"Over the past few years, young people have had to navigate a lot of isolation, self-doubt and self- image issues, and this program helps them understand and deal with their emotions, regulate themselves, and experience positive emotions," Mr Sommerlad said.
"We're teaching our students positive mental health strategies that will set them up to live happy and fulfilling lives.
"In my class I have seen my students become much more considerate of other students, and there have been huge improvements in how they treat others, and developing lifelong strategies that will assist them when faced with difficulties."
Orange High School student Zac Howarth said the program helps his Year 9 classmates understand the importance of how they see the world and how to respond when things don't go right.
"It's a great project to have in our school and we've learnt how important it is to communicate with your family and friends about how you are feeling, and how to deal with your emotions," Zac said.
Orange mayor Jason Hamling said the community, along with NSW Police and NSW Health, recognised the need for a well-being program for local youth, and met with local schools to discuss how to increase resilience and improve mental health.
"By adopting a whole-of-community approach, the program is working hard to reduce anti-social behaviour and boost resilience amongst our young people by ensuring student well-being is addressed throughout the whole day," Cr Hamling said.
The Resilience Project is offered in 14 local schools across Orange, supporting 3250 students from kindergarten to Year 12, and has been made possible thanks to support from the NSW Government, and the Orange Aboriginal Medical Service.
