A psychologist helped me retrain my addictive personality

Longtime readers of this column would know I'm very open about well...everything.
But there is one thing I've held particularly close to my chest, somewhat shamefully.
I have an addictive personality.
I've been a smoker. I've had binge-eating tendencies my whole life and now I'm obsessed with online shopping.
Binge eating is probably the thing most people can relate to. We didn't really have "junk food" in the house growing up. So I used to eat baking chocolate out of the pantry, which must have been so annoying for my mum whenever she went to bake anything...
I never really thought anything of it. But in more recent years I began to notice whenever I was eating something delicious I would decide I was having second helpings, not even stopping to check whether I was hungry or not.
The binging was probably exacerbated when I had kids. I breastfed my first born for 11 months and my second born for six months. There was a lot of sitting around. I wondered about food, thought about what I was going to eat next. And if I wasn't doing that I was eating food. Sometimes I was doing both at the same time...
My little binge eating problem was having a negative effect on my mental health, on my physical health (I got to the heaviest I've ever been in 2022) and I could see my bad relationship with food being picked up by my kids.
So I sought help. My GP changed my life by getting me on weightloss injectables and I've lost over 30 kilos and reclaimed my life. But that's not what this column is about (if you want to read that, you need to click here).
It seems, instead of fixing my binging problem I've transferred it. To online shopping, specifically Facebook Marketplace.
Granted, I do need a new wardrobe given my weightloss, but.... I don't think I'll find the basics I need at the Mister Zimi Buy Swap and Sell Facebook Group...
My addiction seems to have shifted from eating to buying. Needless to say, my bank account is not happy.
I started wondering what dopamine I'm looking for here, and how to satisfy it in a healthy, cheaper way.
I didn't get very far, so I went to our resident psychologist Tanya Forster, CEO of the Macquarie Health Collective, and asked her... here's what she had to say.
Tanya had a lot of thoughts about these addictive habits, but she's shared a few helpful points around this type of behaviour.
"Addiction is a serious, complex, and multifaceted condition that impacts millions of people worldwide. Whether it is drugs or alcohol, gambling, technology, the grip of addiction can be powerful and very challenging to break.," she said.
"Addiction has a neurological basis. Consuming certain substances, or engaging in certain behaviours, can trigger the release of neurotransmitters in our brain, such as dopamine. Dopamine is a key player in the brain's reward system, reinforcing pleasurable experiences, and encouraging repetition of the associated behaviours.
"Over time, the brain may adapt to the increased dopamine levels by reducing its natural production, leading to a cycle where the individual needs more of the substance or behaviour to experience the same pleasure."
Tanya said addictive behaviours may relate to underlying mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety or trauma.
"Substance use or certain behaviours may be a way for individuals to cope with emotional pain or distress, creating a reinforcing cycle that is difficult to break without addressing the root causes. Our genetics will also play a role, and can predispose us to be more likely to develop an addiction within our lifetime," she said.
"Our brain has an incredible ability to reshape based on our experiences, something we call neuroplasticity (the structure of the brain literally changes! Amazing!) This does, however, mean that over time, we may require more of something to achieve the same result in the brain, or a shifting in our addiction to something new to achieve the same high/feeling of pleasure."
There are ways to retrain the brain. Tanya has shared her top tips on how to do so below...
