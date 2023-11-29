A psychologist helped me retrain my addictive personality

Build a support system. Social supports can be a powerful tool in addiction recovery. Surround yourself with individuals who understand your journey and can provide encouragement and accountability.

Break the pattern. If, for example, you find that at 6pm every night, you feel tempted to pour your first drink, find an activity to engage in at that time of day to break the routine. Join a sport, go for a walk, or get your kids involved in cooking with you. If you find that your online shopping features most heavily at 10pm every night when the kids have gone to bed and you finally have a moment to yourself, try putting down your phone and testing out another activity. Watch a show you have had on your list for ages but haven't yet gotten to, pick up a book, or better yet, maybe even try to head to bed and get some rest. You will probably feel better for it the next day, and it might just be day one in multiple healthy lifestyle changes coming your way.

Practice relaxation. Breaking a cycle of addiction will certainly get that threat system switched on. Practice deep breathing, muscle relaxation, mindfulness or listen to a meditation app to teach your soothe system that it is ok to turn back on.

Stop the guilt. Every time you beat yourself up, the more likely you are to just do it again. Beating yourself up makes you feel bad. The worse you feel, the more you will engage in the behaviour again. We eat the donut, and then we figure we may as well eat the whole box because the day is a right off. We eat the cake and then we feel so guilty about it, that we feel miserable, and then eat more cake. The guilt is definitely working against the goal!

Invest in relationships. Did you know that our reward systems in our brain can also be activated in positive relationships? It is one of the big factors behind attachment, and why we continue to adore our babies despite the frequent night time wake ups, or those toddler tantrums. Sounds like a great reason to hug a friend!

Look for the why. I am a Psychologist, so I am always looking at what else might play a role. Sometimes underneath it all, there can be a sense of unhappiness, or a core belief of not liking ourselves very much. If we don't deal with what's underneath, patterns can be very hard to break.