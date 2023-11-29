Leckie's love of the Eight Day Games dates back to his high school days

Jackson Leckie loves the Eight Day Games.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
When booking time off work, competing in the storied event is the first thing he locks in each year.
But what sparked his love-affair with the weird and wacky competition?
Well, it all dates back to when he was teenager.
"My high school teacher at Kinross, Bryan Thomas, used to be a competitor and loved it," Leckie said.
"He was my mentor in high school and he thought it was something I'd really enjoy and have fun with. So I decided to give it a go as soon as I turned 18."
The first year that Leckie took part was in 2007 and he's been hooked ever since.
Although he's tasted success in the past, the eight days are about more than a trophy.
"It's a great week to firstly take off work, but secondly socialise with people you may only see once a year," he said.
"They're all like-minded people and out there to have fun first and foremost. Afterwards there's that little bit of competition, but it's a nice, light-hearted part of the event."
That doesn't mean he isn't in it to win it though.
Coming into the 2023 event as defending champion, Leckie just wanted to be the best version of himself.
"That's what it's all about, winning those little goals rather than the overall title," he said.
Although he only won three events across the eight days, Leckie was crowned champion for a second straight year.
He said the key was consistency.
"It's about eliminating the blowouts," he added.
He pointed to the Pinnacle stairs and 1km cycling time trial as events which always left competitors gasping for air.
On the other end of the spectrum, there are the "fun events" like croquet, bow hunting or clay target shooting.
"Stuff that you'd never expect to do in day-to-day life but once you try it you actually enjoy it," Leckie added.
It's a combination of all those factors which will see the multi-time winner keep coming back for as long as he can.
"I wouldn't miss it for the world," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.