Teen told to grow up after hurling chairs around fast food joint

SMASHING a fast food restaurant's window in a show of immaturity and blind rage has prompted calls for a teen to "grow up".
Adam Byrne, 18 - who has a listed address of Alpugi Place, Kelso - was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on November 22, 2023 after he pleaded guilty to damaging property.
Byrne was at McDonald's in Bathurst about 2pm on March 16, 2023 with a group of men when began to yell, court papers said.
A number of patrons saw the ordeal and told staff, who called police.
As the manager on duty walked towards the main entry, she saw Byrne.
He threw three chairs around the restaurant, with the last smashing a window.
It caused $200 worth of damage.
The court heard Byrne swore at the manager and other staff before he ran towards Elizabeth Street.
Police saw a group of bystanders in the area, who identified Byrne.
Officers said they then went to the fast food restaurant and got photos, CCTV footage and a statement from the manager.
Legal Aid solicitor Simone Thackray told the court her client had "not fully matured" at the time.
Ms Thackray also explained Byrne was living in a tent, awaiting temporary housing, and had last used illegal drugs four months ago.
"You're going to have to grow up," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said to Byrne.
"You've got a lot of problems that could turn back into drug use. You need a lot of help."
Byrne was placed on a community correction order for 18 months with the condition he has no illicit drugs or alcohol for the entire period.
He was also ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid community service work.
