Driver flips middle finger to cops in desperate bid to hide drug relapse

A MAN who flipped the middle finger to police as he tried to avoid getting busted driving with drugs has told a court he is "disgusted" in himself.
Brent Daniel Collins, 32, of Lamont Place, Eglinton pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on November 22, 2023 to failing to comply with a police request.
Police were patrolling Eglinton Road in Abercrombie when they saw a white Toyota Corolla and decided to stop it for random testing, court documents state.
Police caught up to the car - driven by Collins - and activated their warning devices as they approached Rankins Bridge Road.
As Collins turned right into Lamont Place, he put the middle finger up to police as he continued to drive away.
The court heard a pursuit was almost initiated by police, but didn't proceed as Collins pulled into a driveway.
An "extremely aggressive" Collins then ran up to the front door of his home and began to push police as he tried to get inside.
He was then subject to a drug test, which came back positive for methamphetamine.
When asked by police why he didn't stop his vehicle, he said it was because he didn't want to get tested for drugs.
Court documents said Collins ignored police direction for about 600 metres, despite being "well aware" of their presence.
A self-represented Collins told the court during sentencing that he was "disgusted" in himself after relapsing.
"I did some damage, especially with my licence," Collins said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted Collins was in breach of a conditional release order, and said she "just can't understand" his behaviour.
"I have serious concerns. You act in a way that causes me to question your sobriety claim," Ms Ellis said.
Collins was convicted and fined $400.
