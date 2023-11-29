Rothnie may have 'forgotten about the league awards' but they didn't forget about him

Luke Rothnie isn't much for personal accolades and is quick to push the spotlight away from himself.
So it should come as no surprise to know that the Orange Tiger was one of the last to find out he'd been named AFL Central West coach of the year for 2023.
"In all honesty, I forgot about the league awards," he said of the event.
"I was a bit shocked by it. I wasn't really expecting that.
"I can't take all the credit. The boys who put in their hard yards week in and week out, you have to give them credit because it wasn't just me."
But one look at the ladder and it's easy to see why Rothnie garnered the honour.
In 2024, the Tigers won four games - as many as their previous two campaigns combined.
On top of this, they qualified for the finals for the first time since 2019.
"We're building up that team again and making it a bit stronger," Rothnie said.
"The season was really good, I'm really happy with how far we made it this year. We'll be looking to build on that next year and make it to the grand final."
Rothnie wasn't the only Tiger to garner some recognition on awards night either.
Multi-sport superstar Charlie Hunter was named youth girls best and fairest while Harvey Shephard was two points shy of taking out the same award in the under 17s boys.
Orange's Luke Whitton was also named senior umpire of the year.
With Rothnie keen to coach again in 2024, he's hopeful he can stick it out on the park long enough to watch some of that junior talent rise to the senior level.
"It's good to see the younger Tigers getting those awards and recognition. They deserve it," he said.
"They work hard and you see it at training and on game day. Hopefully I'll still be around to watch them come up and play in the senior grades."
