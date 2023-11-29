When we ruled this city: take a look back at December 1988

THE Central Western Daily has scoured it's archived editions to present to you this look back in time ... way back in time.
'When we ruled this city' galleries have become a staple of the centralwesterndaily.com.au diet, with a gallery published each Thursday. Here's a look at December 1988.
Weddings, anniversaries, engagements, 21sts, 18ths and any other event that caught our eye has been included.
So sit back and take a walk down memory lane ... and try not to choke on your cuppa as you take in the fashions and hairstyles.
