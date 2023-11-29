Another bush footy club is back from the dead and they 'want to make it sustainable'

Another bush footy club has returned from the dead and they're looking to make an immediate impact.
The Coolah Roos were unanimously voted back into the Castlereagh League more than half-a-decade after their departure.
The foundation club hasn't been a part of the league since 2017 but at Sunday's Castlereagh annual general meeting the return was made official.
The Roos have gained plenty of community support after brothers Chanse and Casey Burgess teamed up with their families and other former players and officials to revive the club.
"It's a great little community and we're very happy to have and have them back in the group," returning Castlereagh League secretary Bryson Luff said.
The return home to Bowen Oval is special for co-captain-coaches Chanse and Casey Burgess after they went-to-head this year as rivals in the Peter McDonald Premiership grand final.
Chanse got the better of his brother that day as Dubbo CYMS downed Mudgee but the quality of the two forwards is an immediate shot in the arm for the Roos.
"It's going to be pretty family-orientated that way and I think they will be fairly competitive," Luff said.
"I think they've got the basis for a pretty good side and they've actually already started just having runs once or twice a week and they're getting maybe 15 people there already."
Four Burgess brothers in total will line up for the Roos this season while their father, Steve, is expected to assist with coaching and could pull on the boots at some stage.
Newly-installed club president Hamish Kitchen will also be one to watch having played for Dunedoo this year.
Coolah will also have a league tag side, with Western Rams representative and multiple Castlereagh League player of the year Tori Canham providing a wealth of experience as captain-coach.
While Kitchen has moved from Dunedoo and Canham previously played for Coonamble, pinching a host of players from others club is something Coolah is largely avoiding.
The one major question to be answered at the AGM was whether Coolah's return would be detrimental to closest neighbours Dunedoo and Binnaway or any of the other eight clubs.
Dunedoo and Binnaway both vouched for Coolah and stated at the meeting the reentry should have no real impact on them.
"They (Roos) also indicated that they would be looking at not speaking of one year but they want to make it sustainable," Luff added.
Coolah was also voted in as host of the 2024 pre-season senior league knockout to help provide an initial financial boost. That tournament will be played on April 20 while the league tag and youth league knockout will be a week earlier at Coonabarabran.
The 14-round season will start on April 27 and the grand final will be Saturday, August 31.
