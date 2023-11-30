Simply stunning home on half acre

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday December 1: 28 Manning Road, Orange:
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 28 Manning Road, or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
Set on an expansive 2434 square metre block, 28 Manning Road is a truly stunning property.
As you drive into the property you will be mesmerised by the meticulously maintained grounds with established trees. Boasting a charming Hamptons-style exterior design and featuring a high pitched roofline with dormer windows, listing agent Ash Brown said the home was ready and waiting for new owners.
"The home offers four bedrooms, those on the ground floor include built-in robes, ceiling fans, and day/night blinds, while the main bedroom boasts an amazing 3-sided walk-in robe and private ensuite complete with a bath and French doors that open out to a private rear yard for pure luxury," he said.
"Additionally, there is a main three-way bathroom with separate toilet for convenience, along with a bonus feature loft that provides gorgeous views of the garden and can serve as a fifth bedroom or home office."
28 Manning Road provides various heating and cooling options including ducted gas heating, a Masport gas log fire, and a split-system air conditioner that will keep you comfortable all year round.
The home feature lovely high ceilings and the kitchen is spacious yet still has a country-cottage theme. It is well-appointed with a Euromaid oven, electric cooktop, Samsung dishwasher, and stone benchtops, and provides plenty of storage.
It is perfect for the budding chef who can cook up a sumptuous feast and entertain friends and family in the open plan living and dining room, or in one of the two outdoor entertaining areas. There is even an Oasis six-person spa for guests to enjoy or for you to lay back in and enjoy the tranquility around you.
Outside the home, you will find a large double garage, along with gardens that are fully landscaped with established trees. The property makes full use of the 15,000 litre water tank that is connected to irrigation for the gardens and grass, and there is also a fire pit and swing set for the family to enjoy.
The current owners said what they loved most about the property was the fact that it was situated in a peaceful, family-friendly estate with quiet streets, walking tracks, and nearby parks for children to enjoy. "We love the spacious park-like grounds, this is a lovely neighbourhood."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.