Orange school turns back time with impressive regeneration project

A patch of Orange land is being returned to its natural state with native wildlife as part of an award-winning school project.
About a dozen devoted students have spent 18-months planting more than 150 native trees and vegetation across the swampy former-cow paddock behind James Sheahan Catholic High School.
"I was just bored and my mind wanders ... there's nothing noble about it," groundskeeper Chris Dyet - who kick-started the impressive project - told the Central Western Daily.
"It's just a bit of an area I think is good for the school. It's on the public walkway so the public can see we're doing something.
"Hopefully these students will take it and run with it."
The land runs adjacent to the public walkway running through Nelson Park. Regeneration has brought back hoards of near-deafening frogs and other wildlife including birds.
Year 10 student Charlotte Felice was integral to the project, alongside he friend Xanthe Huxtable.
"I love doing things like this," she said.
"We've both done other projects with other council things ... I just thought this is a great opportunity to do it here."
In November James Sheahan was recognised with a "Highly Commended" 2023 Keep Australia Beautiful award for its efforts at a Tidy Towns Presentation.
Careers councillor Jo Kingham is hoping the recognition will help bring more students and supporters into the fold.
"We want to educate students and to get them involved, understanding the importance of looking after the environment," she said.
Work has been supported by Orange City Council and Friends of the Orange Botanic Gardens.
"Council was pleased to offer some expertise and assistance to help a local school improve the local environment," Environmental Sustainability Committee chair Cr David Mallard said in a statement.
"Even though the site is not Council-owned land, getting the plantings right nearby a stream, will make a contribution to water quality and improve habitat for local wildlife.
"Council contributed some planning time for our Community Engagement Officer Bill Josh as well as contributing about fifty trees and shrubs for students to plant.
"It was good to see the quality of the school's efforts were recognised when they were awarded a Tidy Towns award in the latest round."
