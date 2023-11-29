Central Western Daily
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Council

Orange school turns back time with impressive regeneration project

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated November 29 2023 - 11:40am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A patch of Orange land is being returned to its natural state with native wildlife as part of an award-winning school project.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.