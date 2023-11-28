'Singing the national anthem was cool': Ky reflects on World Cup adventure

If Ky Hurst never plays another game of softball in his life, he'll go out knowing he's competed against the very best.
The Orange teenager recently returned home after spending much of November representing Australia at the under 18s Men's World Cup.
"I felt really proud," Hurst said.
"To play for your country is pretty big, especially coming from a small town."
Hurst found out he was in the initial squad in early July.
Months of training sessions and weekends spent in Sydney then saw him selected for the final 16-player squad which travelled to Mexico for the tournament.
On top of all this, the year 12 James Sheahan Catholic High School student had to juggle his softball commitments with the HSC.
"It was hard," Hurst said.
"We train Mondays and Wednesdays so I was getting home at midnight and going to school the next day. I actually had to miss out on one of the training days because I had to do my PDHPE exam."
With his final test coming just days before he flew out, it came as a big relief when Hurst could turn his full attention to softball.
Once he finally got over there, it was even better than he could have imagined.
"Singing the national anthem was pretty cool," he added.
Hurst pointed to a game against the host nation as one of the most memorable moments of the whole World Cup.
"The crowd was absolutely massive. We had a game that was pretty toe-to-toe and this big bloke hit a home run and the crowd went absolutely wild. It sent actual shivers down my spine," he said.
"Softball isn't really big in Australia and it's not much bigger in Mexico. But still, there were little kids coming up asking for autographs and pictures. I've never really had that before.
"I even gave away one of my elbow guards to one of the Mexican fans and they loved it."
The Australia team would finish fifth overall in what Hurst described as a "disappointing" result.
So what's next?
Despite fellow Australian representative and Orange talent Jack Besgrove proving it's possible to travel the world in pursuit of making softball a career, Hurst is taking a different path.
The James Sheahan student received a scholarship to study PE teaching at the Australian College of Physical Education in 2024.
With few opportunities to play softball in the Mascot area where he will be living, Hurst may have just played his final ever game.
"If the opportunity comes and someone calls me up and asks me to play for a side I'd happily do it, but there's not that much money in it," he said.
"I'll probably just play hockey."
