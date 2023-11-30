Central Western Daily
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Watch
Community

'Be whatever you have to be': Bereaved mum shares of heart-rending process

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
November 30 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Knowing your child won't open gifts or join their family on Christmas Day is a gut-wrenching reality in the lead-up to December 25.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gobourg

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.