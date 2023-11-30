'Be whatever you have to be': Bereaved mum shares of heart-rending process

Knowing your child won't open gifts or join their family on Christmas Day is a gut-wrenching reality in the lead-up to December 25.
Bereaved parent, Tammy Greenhalgh's eldest son died following the aftermath of a horrific water-skiing incident on New Year's Day in 2020.
Only 13 years old at the time, Harry Greenhalgh's mother has kept her child's spirit alive in many different ways ever since.
Filled with every emotion under the sun, it's been a tough battle Mrs Greenhalgh describes as inexplicably hard and deeply heart-rending.
"It's the little things that can get you the most," Mrs Greenhalgh said.
"The kids used to sit along the feature brick wall at my mother in law's every Christmas day for example and that first year, I just wasn't ready to walk into that room and deal with those memories without him.
"So one part of you is you're just not ready for anything, but the other part of you still wants to celebrate the joy of that day and Harry really loved Christmas.
"But there are so many kids who didn't have the chance to open their presents. Harry's wallet is still in his bedroom with Christmas money in it that he never got to spend."
Which is why Sunday, December 10, is an important date on the calendar for the Orange-based 'The Compassionate Friends' (TCF) group of 14 core members.
A candle-lighting event attended by bereaved relatives across the globe, the non-profit organisation bands together in support of parents, siblings and grandparents; all living without the child, sibling, or grandchild they're no longer able to wrap their arms around.
Let's face it, it's not a community group you ever want to be a part of.- Harry Greenhalgh's mother, Tammy Greenhalgh on Orange's TCF group for bereaved parents.
Headed by Orange's Donna Stedman and Mrs Greenhalgh, the group meets monthly - either for informal lunches, remembrance walks together, or tabling topics to share on.
"Let's face it, it's not a community group you ever want to be a part of," Mrs Greenhalgh said.
"But I don't think people really get it if they haven't been through it and they don't know what to say to you, so having a time and place with parents in the same boat gives you the opportunity to reflect and be sad, be whatever you have to be without judgement.
"At the same time, you want to celebrate the gift that our children were and still are, because we only had them for a short time and Christmas can bring up so many mixed emotions for so many parents."
Mrs Greenhalgh says her extended family members form a strong support network, with additional people doing "beautiful little things" to strengthen the base even further.
One of those things flagged the traditional Santa photo Mrs Greenhalgh's two sons used to have at the former David Jones store.
The first Christmas season without him, Harry's friends banded together for his younger brother.
"Harry's mates went and had a photo with Jack that first year and while the picture was so hard to comprehend, it was also really touching and an absolutely gorgeous thing for them to do for us as a family," Mrs Greenhalgh said.
"People checking in and making sure you're okay is always beautiful, too, and Harry's footy network has just been outstanding. Jack's got more big brothers than he could have ever wished for and I feel like I have more kids than I could have ever hoped for.
"But I'll still be honest with people if I'm having an absolute shit day and say 'I really appreciate your support, but I'm just not feeling up to talking today'."
Which circles back to TCF and why the group offers "extremely powerful" support in being surrounded by like-minded people.
Members will gather at Elephant Park on Woodward Street this year from 5.30pm, inviting bereaved parents to join them in lighting a candle at 6pm to mark their loss.
Each person brings a photograph of their child to be displayed together on a wooden Christmas tree.
'We're here and you're not in this alone'.- Tammy Greenhalgh on the underlying message for bereaved parents of The Compassionate Friends group in Orange.
"Just acknowledging the loss and saying their name is a chance to have an outlet for parents and it can bring a lot of comfort," Mrs Greenhalgh said.
"There are a lot of new parents out there who are struggling and it can be hard for people to come out of that comfort zone behind closed doors or feel like they're being judged, because everyone's at their own different stage of grief.
"That's why it's so special to have a community event like this, to say 'we're here and you're not in this alone'."
Leaving his room mostly unchanged to this day, Harry and Jack's mum says each bereaved parents' process is different; and none of it is wrong.
For the Greenhalgh family, they've booked a houseboat in January to spend time on the Murray River for the holidays - something Harry always wanted to do.
"He'd be 18 next year as well, so all of the boys want to get together at the dam for a party in his honour, they're so good like that," Mrs Greenhalgh said.
"It's all day by day though, this process, where sometimes you're bawling your eyes out and the next you're thinking of a funny moment and laughing together, so I just take it as it comes.
"You've got to be real, because grief is like a wave; you just don't know when it's going to come and smash you."
