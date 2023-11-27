Storm watch: Farmers on alert as mercury tipped to drop

A graziers warning has been issued for the Central West with the mercury expected to drop on Tuesday.
Cold temperatures, rain and showers and easterly winds are expected during Tuesday and Wednesday, the warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology says.
Areas likely to be affected include the parts of the Central West Slopes and Plains. The warning says there is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions.
As of 10am on Tuesday, the temperature was 16.5 degrees. A low of 11 degrees is the forecast with a 90 per cent chance of rain.
The flood warning issued for parts of the region remains in place too.
On Monday, the Buearu of Meteorology issued a flood warning for parts of the Central West with close to a month's worth of rain on the radar for the week.
A broad trough is expected to bring widespread rainfall across NSW, with severe thunderstorms and locally heavy falls for the next few days, the warning reads.
This rainfall may cause flooding along rivers in parts of the state's South Coast Rivers, Inland Central West Rivers and South West Rivers.
The warning points to minor flooding issues potentially along the Orange, Molong and Bell River areas, as well as Macquarie River.
The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) is urging people to prepare their homes and not drive through flood waters should flash flooding occur during the forecast heavy rain and damaging winds.
NSW SES Senior Manager of State Operations, Chief Superintendent Dallas Burnes said additional resources had been deployed ahead of the expected weather, including flood rescue technicians, aviation assets and high clearance vehicles.
"It's important people prepare, by doing simple tasks around their home to minimise the impact of storms," Chief Superintendent Burnes said.
"Trimming trees around your property, securing loose items in your yards, moving your cars under cover and cleaning your gutters will help minimise the impacts of strong winds and significant rain."
