Needles scattered on footwell leads to conviction for self-confessed user

SCATTERED needles in the footwell of a car spotted by police has led to a criminal conviction for a self-confessed drug user.
Justin Brett Simpson, 39, of Watkins Street, Merewether entered a plea of guilty in Bathurst Local Court - through his solicitor - to a charge of possessing a prohibited drug.
Police were patrolling the Bathurst area when they took notice of a grey Subaru Impreza about 9.15pm on October 7, 2023 and stopped it on Lambert Street, court papers said.
As police were speaking with Simpson, they noticed there were needles scattered across the footwell of his vehicle.
Soon after, Simpson admitted to regularly using drugs.
The court heard police searched the vehicle and found 0.65 grams of marijuana in Simpson's backpack.
Simpson told police he forgot about it and knew he did because he had looked for more "ganja" to use sometime during the previous week.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Pravinda Pahalawela entered the plea on behalf of Simpson, who was not before the court.
"I don't know the cost of 0.65 grams of cannabis leaf but on that basis, he can pay a fine," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said.
Simpson was convicted and fined $800.
