Giant Christmas tree erected in Orange as festive season gets underway

The Christmas season is underway, with Orange's giant tree erected in the heart of town.
The six-metre steel structure was installed at the entrance to Robertson Park on Wednesday, November 27.
Last year more than 100 coloured steel baubles, 1680 lights, and a sparkling gold star adjourned the tree. It's design has been updated slightly for 2023.
Further lighting and decorations will be installed at the park in coming weeks.
Orange City Council bought the giant tree in 2022 for about $40,000. It received nearly-universal praise when installed last Christmas.
Earlier this month it emerged baubles were stolen by passers by last year. All have been replaced.
"Christmas lights and décor around town bring some light and Christmas joy to everyone's lives," Mayor Jason Hamling said when the tree was bought.
