Cop jumps down embankment to avoid runaway Landcruiser before wild chase

A police officer has been forced to leap down an embankment to avoid tragedy in the lead-up to a drama-charged pursuit in the state's north west.
About 4.40pm on Saturday, police were on the look out for a Toyota Landcruiser - believed to be stolen from Cobar - when the vehicle in question was allegedly driven towards a police vehicle parked on the side of the Oxley Highway, near Collie.
A nearby officer took evasive action to avoid a collision, sliding down a nearby embankment.
A second police vehicle then attempted to stop the Toyota, however, it failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
The Toyota continued through to Armatree Street, Armatree - about 30 minutes away from Collie - where it entered a rail corridor and came to a stop. The driver fled on foot over a fence and into a paddock.
Following a foot pursuit, an 18-year-old man was arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station where he was charged with:
The man appeared at Dubbo Local Court on Sunday, November 26 where he was formerly refused bail to reappear at the same court on Monday, November 27
