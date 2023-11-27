Lords Place restoration to wrap up before Christmas, finishing touches revealed

Demolition of the Lords Place revamp is on track to be completed before Christmas.
Tests to work out the best method of covering bright paint will be carried out this week. Final road repairs will be carried out by a contractor.
"Crews have been working on the last two Sundays to compete the bulk of the work of removing the Lords Place upgrade," a spokesperson for Orange City Council said.
"The last of the platforms that are coming out have been removed.
"Some repairs to the roadway will be needed where platforms were dug into the parking areas. A contractor will complete those repairs before Christmas.
"Weather permitting, Council will be conducting some tests this week to see how well spraying a layer of bitumen gravel covers the painted surfaces."
Estimated cost of demolition is about $190,000. It's unclear how many parking spaces will be immediately returned, or if trees will need to be moved.
Orange City Council voted to tear out the controversial $1.58 million renovation on October 3, 2023 - almost exactly a year after works commenced.
