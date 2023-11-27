Western's fate revealed after rain wreaks havoc on Country Championships

The second finalist for the McDonald's Country Championships has been revealed after rain wreaked havoc in Orange.
Bruce Whitehouse from Cricket NSW confirmed Central Coast would go through to the final against Newcastle after all group stage games at Wade Park and Riawena Oval were washed out.
Whitehouse said the decision came down to Central Coast being the highest ranked side out of themselves, Western, Riverina and Southern Districts coming into this year's competition.
"It's quite simple that we looked at results from the previous year," Whitehouse said.
"They'd earned it the previous year, they were the best side last year. In the event of a washout like this year, the best side from the previous side would progress."
Central Coast topped their group in 2022 and ultimately lost to Newcastle in the final.
Although none of the 50 over matches were completed, some did get started.
The longest of which happened on Sunday at Wade Park between Western and Riverina, with the home side finishing 1-78 off 24 overs when the game was finally abandoned.
Whitehouse confirmed run rate would not come into play in deciding who went through unless there had been at least two matches completed.
He added that although Riverina were victorious in the Plan B Country Bash on November 23, that competition had no bearing on the Country Championships.
"Totally different competition," he said.
Whitehouse noted that there was not enough time to replay the games.
"People would then have to come from all over the state and give up another weekend of cricket back home for their local clubs," he said.
"To have a whole three days without one match result, very disappointing."
Central Coast will now take on Newcastle in the grand final on December 10.
