'Lifestyle' block explosion planned for homes off the Mitchell Highway

Huge new residential blocks are planned near Orange off the Mitchell Highway.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Subdivision for 10 lots - each between two and three hectares - on the outskirts of Spring Hill will come before Cabonne Shire Council this week.
Each new block will be about the size of five football fields, at a minimum.
The lots sit within a total 23.35 hectares of land with the planning part of the 2021 to 2041 Cabonne Settlement Strategy for rezoning.
The blocks are about four-kilometres south of Orange Regional Airport and 1.5 kilometres south west of Spring Hill.
Identified in council's strategy as a "future investigation area" to release the land for "lifestyle" growth, the elected body will vote on proposed rule changes to allow the development at its council meeting on Tuesday, November 28.
All lots would be fenced with on-site effluent disposal - sewage treated in a septic tank - including supply of rainwater from tanks.
But they'll require the land to be rezoned from its current primary production status to large lot residential.
Changes to the local environmental rules will need to be endorsed by Cabonne Council staff.
Planning consultant company, iPlan Projects is heading up the proposal.
Selling for $50,000 to $110,000 per hectare in 2012, the double-sized lots were being sold around the $220,000 mark a little more than a decade ago.
In September of 2020, two-hectare lots were on the market for roughly $395,000 as a benchmark figure.
"This suggests that large lot residential land around Spring Hill is in significant demand with significant increases in land values," the strategy read.
"[The area] has grown significantly in the last 10 to 20 years and there is significant demand for new housing in reasonable proximity to the village."
According to real estate listings website All Homes, the median house sale price for properties around the Spring Hill area flag a figure above the $1.1 million mark.
Lodged by two surrounding residents on the land, a complaint about privacy and amenity concerns was submitted to council.
A second request has asked for the planting of screening trees along the property owner's western boundary to be considered.
"While vegetation screening would act more as a visual buffer than contribute to noise attenuation, it is not an unreasonable request," council staff noted.
"However, as this is a rezoning [and] not a development application for subdivision, it is not the right stage to consider this request."
The landowner has allowed a 30-metre setback for building envelopes along the western boundary to "minimise conflicts between future housing and existing rural lands".
Significant plantings along this edge will be considered at the development application (DA) stage to address this concern.
Issued by the NSW Department of Planning and Environment (DPE), the Gateway Determination has an amended finalisation dated December 15, 2023.
This means DPE will prepare local environmental plan (LEP) maps on behalf of council to update the proposal before its next public exhibition.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.