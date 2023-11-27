MIND YOUR BUSINESS | Change underway as fast food venue closes its doors

A Bathurst Road fast food venue has closed its doors but it's only temporary.
A sign on the door at Red Rooster says the store closed on Sunday, November 26 for maintenance.
A social media post says it's closed for renovations.
The take-away chook shop is set to reopen on Thursday, November 30.
Central Western Daily has reached out for comment.
A Sydney-based oral surgeon has opened up his practice in Orange.
Dr Mafaz Ullah has opened his private practice Sydney Oral Surgery and Implant Specialists in Prince Street.
He said he will also employ local nurses soon.
"At the moment we are in the process of recruitment so we will get some nurses for the purpose of assisting," Dr Ullah said.
"We have two rooms, consultation plus procedure and local anaesthesia."
He can also do a "happy gas" type of sedation.
"One of the advantages of doing the procedure under local anaesthetic is you avoid hospital, which is general anaesthesia and it reduces the costs quite significantly," Dr Ullah said.
"For the people who don't have hospital cover they will benefit from a procedure under local anaesthesia, the hospital costs can range from $2500 to $3000 as just the hospital fee.
"So if someone is doing a procedure under general anaesthesia they have to pay to the hospital, to the anaesthetist as well as to the surgeon.
"To do the procedure under local anaesthetic then they just pay the procedure fee."
However, he can also do procedures using general anaesthesia when needed such as for someone who is nervous or apprehensive, or they don't like to do procedures under local anaesthetic.
Dr Ullah has experience in the country and was based at Coonamble, then Dubbo from 2013 to 2022.
"I worked as a general dentist before, then I did my speciality," he said.
"I'm not really new to the area because I used to be in Dubbo for many, many years."
He said Orange being centrally located it can be accessible for people across the Central West and Central Tablelands to provide potentially life-saving services such as dental infections, which he's studied.
"Dental infection can be serious and can have serious results, there are reports of people who have lost their eyes, there are reports where infection spread to the throat and compromised the airway resulting in death," he said but added that such deaths are rare.
"In the rural community in the country we don't have surgeons available all the time."
He said unless there is a surgeon available, patients with such infections are flown to Sydney so he's hoping to reduce that situation.
Dr Ullah said there are oral surgeons who come to and from Orange but having an oral surgeon in Orange every week would be beneficial to the community, especially if they can do a procedure under local anaesthesia.
As well as being a qualified oral surgeon and specialist, Mr Ullah is also a consultant and lecturer at the University of Sydney.
"I have specialist interest in dental implantology and provide clinical supervision to post graduate trainees in the discipline of oral surgery at the University of Sydney and Charles Sturt University," he said.
He's also wiling to help local dentists in that field.
Dr Ullah said he does the full-scope of oral surgery at his private practices in Orange, Kingswood, Richmond and Auburn.
Those services include: wisdom teeth removal, difficult tooth extractions, surgery for fitting full or partial dentures as well as dental implant placement or removal.
He can also do bone grafting as well as diagnosing and treating oral diseases, biopsies of mouth lesions and much more.
"There are a number of other procedures which, like for example exposure of the sinuses, sometimes when the general dentist takes the back teeth out, this exposes the sinus and they refer to us so we can close the sinus," he said.
"Anything which is beyond the generalist's capability they refer to us."
The surgery is open every fortnight on Tuesday and Wednesdays however once he's more established Dr Ullah plans to spend one week in Orange and then a week in Sydney.
People can be referred by their dentist or they can call directly on 1300 798 701 or email admin@sosispecialists.com.
