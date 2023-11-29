'I get to be alive and do what I love': Young film-maker big on gratitude

From wanting to become the world's biggest wrestling star to later chasing a dream career in film-making, linking the two pathways is a pretty easy concept for Nykoda Caston.
Moving from Townsville in northern Queensland to Orange around age 10, the now 18-year-old is a fresh 2023 graduate from Canobolas Rural Technology High School.
Bagging three early entry offers from both Canberra and Sydney universities to study film production, the aspiring film-maker remembers first idolising a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar.
"It's a pretty funny story, but I wanted to be a wrestling superstar just like John Cena, because he was an iconic actor with this determined personality and a huge passion for success," he said.
"I see the similarities now, because film-makers have their own sort of story to tell and they have to work really hard to make films, be creative-minded and have a persona that highlights the best parts of you.
"They're all qualities to help you succeed and believe in yourself."
Part of tracking his own progress, Mr Caston says excelling toward his goals include keeping a positive attitude, staying grateful at every turn and remaining focused.
Though it "took many years" to learn how to master this personal balance, he's got one "super supportive" family unit backing him every step of the way.
"I write down my goals in a journal that I fill in with my dreams and passions and ideas so I can make them all a reality one day," he said.
"But the next step in the plan is to take a gap year and explore the world, find like-minded people and build my portfolio to include more projects.
"My family [members] are really creative people. I've got a pretty super mum who used to be in the circus and can juggle anything, and my dad was a film-maker when he was my age, so I think I got this from him."
He and his dad, Joey Caston, will head to Los Angeles together in February and March next year, where the pair will immerse themselves in the big Hollywood world.
Mr Caston's first time abroad, he'll pack the cinema camera rig he's been building, which includes his favourite Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro.
"Dad bought it for me a couple of years ago for Christmas and over the years, I've been able to add monitors, microphones and lenses to the set-up," he said.
"I always say I want to be the next [Steven] Spielberg, but I also want to be the first Nykoda Caston in the film industry, because I think I have a different, cinematic perspective on the world with so many original and unique ideas.
"But I just feel so happy and so grateful that I get to use and have this equipment to create my visions and make my ideas really come to life on the screen.
"Because cameras to film-makers are like paintbrushes to artists."
Fascinated by psychological thriller and horror films, Mr Caston's top three films in those genres tip Alfred Hitchcock's classic Psycho, The Conjuring by James Wan and the original The Exorcist directed by William Friedkin.
He says he wants to give people a "deeper dive into life" when they're experiencing films.
"To get the adrenaline rushing and have people thinking during and after the movie, rather than it just being a money-making thing," Mr Caston said.
"I like those genres because it gets the blood running quite a bit and they're exciting with the way they build suspense."
Inspired throughout his journey by many different characters featuring in his life's real-world script, Mr Caston expressed his gratitude for the opportunities he's had at Canobolas Rural Technology High School.
With special mentions to advisors and teachers, Miss Penberthy, Mrs Rose, Miss Coulston and Miss Crouch, he says he'd recommend his high school to anyone.
"I learned through Big Picture [a school pathway] about my own values and how being brilliant people is just being ourselves," he said.
"The last few years at Canobolas have never been better and it's helped me understand just how passionate I am [about my craft].
"Any kid should give our school a go and be a part of a really good community, because you're encouraged to be different, no matter who you are."
Launching the Instagram "Kodasworldproductions" page, Mr Caston's hopes are to bring "a whole other magic and passion" to the process of film-making; and bring thought-provoking masterpieces to audiences.
"I want to make a big impact in representing and recognising Australian-made films, as well," he said.
"I just feel happy about my future and I feel grateful that I get to be alive and do what I love."
