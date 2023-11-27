The 24 best photos from a wet and wild weekend of racing at Gosling Creek

The third round of the Billigence TRINSW/ACT Pathway Series took place in Orange over the weekend with dozens of athletes descending onto Orange as a result.
In the Super Sprint Series A Final it was Wollongong talent Mitchell Blackbourn who came out on top.
The fastest female on Sunday was Grace Kells.
Our photographer Carla Freedman was there to capture all the action from the day.
Take a scroll through our gallery above to check out who caught our attention.
