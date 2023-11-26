See who went to the Spring Soiree at Ross Hill

Kinross parents gathered at Ross Hill wines on Friday night to celebrate the Spring Soiree.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
To celebrate a great 2023, principal Dr Andrew Parry invited current and future parents from the primary and high schools to celebrate at the winery.
CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman photographed the parents and staff who attended.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.